Police seek pair for Roanoke County armed robbery

From Roanoke County Police: On Sunday, January 15, 2017 the Roanoke County Police Department responded to a reported robbery at 1:15 am at the 7/11 Gas Station in the 5000 BLK of Plantation Rd. Upon arrival investigators were able to obtain footage of two slender African American males approximately six feet tall, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash registers while holding the store’s clerk at gun point. The two African American males fled the scene. Both African American males were described as having their faces covered by masks and were wearing dark clothing. One male was wearing a recognizable white Skeleton mask. Any tips or information on this incident should contact Detective Finney at the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-5269 or contact the Emergency Communication Center at 540 562 3265.