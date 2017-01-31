Police Charge Three in Roanoke County Robbery

January 31st, 2017 | Written by:

From Roanoke County Police:On Monday, January 30, at 5:00 a.m., Roanoke County Police were called to the 6600 block of Thirlane Road in reference to a robbery and malicious wounding. One of the two victims was transported to the hospital. Detectives were able to make arrests based on eye witness accounts and surveillance videos. Steven Beckett, 28, Destiny Woolcott, 26, and Brooke Hodges, 23, were taken into custody without incident and are currently held without bond. Police believe the suspects knew the victims and planned the robbery. Drugs were a factor in this incident. Each suspect is charged with 2 counts of Robbery and 1 count of Malicious Wounding.

Steven J.L. Beckett

Brooke N. Hodges

Destiny M. Woolcott

