Photos: Roanoke Police seek bank robber

December 27th, 2016 | Written by:

Roanoke Police are investigating a bank holdup today in South Roanoke. Police say the suspect walked into the SunTrust branch on McClanahan Street shortly after 10:00 am, showed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money before taking off on foot. There is no word on how much was taken. No one was hurt.  If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Roanoke Police tip line at 540-344-8500. You do not have to leave your name. You can also send an anonymous text message to 274637 [Crimes]. Please begin your text with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent.

