Officials ID man wanted for hiding two bottles of booze in pants, walking out of ABC store

Update from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: Shortly after sending out the Press Release this morning the suspect was identified as Trenton Marquise Poindexter, age 21, of Franklin County Va. A Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to identify the suspect due to having knowledge of him while working at another law enforcement agency. Two felony warrants were obtained for Poindexter for having previously been convicted two or more times for petit larceny. Bedford County deputies have notified the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office of the warrants for Poindexter.

Previously: On Wednesday January 11, 2017, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Virginia ABC Store located at 14807 Moneta Road. The caller reported a black male wearing a red hoodie and khaki pants and a white female with blonde curly hair came into the store together. The caller said that the black male subject placed two bottles of liquor in his pants and left the store. Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.