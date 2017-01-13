Northam joins rally for minimum wage, driver’s license bills

January 13th, 2017

Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam has joined a group of labor and community activists at a rally in support of raising Virginia’s minimum wage and offering driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.Dozens of people gathered Thursday outside the Capitol for the demonstration. Northam, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, said it’s impossible for Virginians to support their families on the current $7.25 minimum wage.Democratic Del. Marcus Simon introduced a bill that would gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Previous efforts to raise  Virginia’s minimum wage have failed, and the bill has little chance of passing the GOP-controlled General Assembly.The demonstrators also called for the passage of a bill allowing the issuance of temporary driver’s licenses to people who can’t receive a permanent one because of their immigration status.

