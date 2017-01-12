McAuliffe touts records, asks for bipartisan help

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is touting his record at growing and diversifying the state’s economy, but warning lawmakers that progress could be undermined by socially conservative legislation on abortion and transgender issues.McAuliffe’s remarks came Wednesday evening at the annual State of the Commonwealth, kicking off the start of the 2017 legislative session.The governor, a Democrat, asked lawmakers in prepared remarks to work with him on helping the state become less dependent on federal defense spending, but said he would veto any legislation that he thought restricted abortion rights or discriminated against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.Republicans have already filed bills banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and prohibit individuals from using a bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings.