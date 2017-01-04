Martinsville man arrested in connection to Collinsville larceny

From Henry County Sheriff:The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny that took place on December 29, 2016 at 2575 Virginia Avenue Collinsville, Virginia. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that William Herbert Martin III, 28, of 119 Maple Street Martinsville, Virginia, stole a Taurus 9mm pistol. Immediately following the theft, Martin pointed the pistol at Dustin Allen Dillon.Arrest warrants were issued on December 29, 2016 for William Herbert Martin III for one felony count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one felony count of Larceny of a Firearm and one misdemeanor count of Brandishing a Firearm. Information was discovered that Martin had made threats towards law enforcement. Several locations known to be frequented by Martin were searched and he was ultimately located on December 31, 2016 at approximately 10:41pm at 113 Brittney Hill Ct. Ext. Martinsville, Virginia. Martin initially refused to exit the residence but at 11:15pm, he exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Martin is currently in the Henry County Jail without bond.Anyone having information regarding this larceny is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.