Man wielding large knife shot by Giles County Sheriff’s Deputies

From Virginia State Police : The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a Giles County Deputy Sheriff. The incident began at approximately 7:25 a.m., Thursday (Jan. 12), when the Giles County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a private security company service concerning a potential fire at a residence in the 2200 block of Guinea Mountain Road in Pearisburg, Va. The local fire department was dispatched along with deputies to the residence. Upon arrival at the burning residence, a firefighter and two deputies encountered a combative male armed with a large knife. The male subject was outside the residence at the time and refused to comply with the verbal commands of the deputies to drop the weapon. Instead, the armed subject began advancing on the deputies. The adult male subject was shot and was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of Giles County Sheriff W.M. Millirons.