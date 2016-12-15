Man indicted on construction fraud charges in Botetourt County

December 15th, 2016 | Written by:

Hunter Spence

From The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office: The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office reports several incidents of construction fraud.  Numerous construction complaints led deputies to investigate the matter which uncovered that Hunter Engram Spence who went by the name of Johnny Spence was an unlicensed contractor performing jobs in the way of roofing replacements throughout the county.   Spence has been indicted by a grand jury and is currently being held without bond in the Botetourt County Public Safety building on numerous charges of construction fraud and obtaining money under false pretense.  Anyone wishing to report additional information please contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8230.

