The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are in the middle of a six-game homestand at the Berglund Center – with games tonight against Fayatteville and tomorrow versus Huntsville. The Dawgs picked up 4 of 6 possible points in games last week. Sam Ftorek is Roanoke’s head coach- WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with him at length earlier this week:

