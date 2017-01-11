Juvenile mother charged with attempted murder of newborn infant in Roanoke

From Roanoke Police Department : On January 5, 2017 at 9:22 a.m. Roanoke Police responded to the 200 block of Harrison Avenue NW to investigate a suspicious circumstances call involving a newborn child. Officer received information that the mother of a newborn baby, a juvenile, had recently given birth to the child at her residence. Officers and emergency personnel arrived at the juvenile’s residence and made contact with her. After initial denials about the newborn infant, an officer heard the baby in the juvenile’s room. The officer retrieved the infant from inside a closed plastic container and handed the baby off to medical personnel on scene. Both the infant and the juvenile mother were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Detectives obtained petitions charging the juvenile mother with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and felony child neglect. On January 7th the juvenile mother was transported to Coynter Springs Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.