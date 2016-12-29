Hokies gear up for Belk Bowl today
December 29th, 2016 | Written by: Gene Marrano
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte should be full of Hokie fans for the Belk Bowl later today. More on this story from WFIR’s Bob Clark.
Washington Redskins on WFIR
|Next Game:
Sunday, Dec 24 vs Chicago Bears
Pregame at 12:00 PM. Kickoff at 1:00 PM
BREAKING NEWS: US imposes sanctions against Russia for election hacking, expels 35 operatives
DIVISIVE MEASURE Illinois towns face tale of two minimum wages
FADE FROM POWER? Syria peace deal could weaken, erase Assad's grip
TRUMP TEAM TIZZY Inquiries to federal agencies anger Democrats
'SHOTGUN' FORMATION Eagles QB buys weapons for team's offensive line