Frigid temperatures, icy roads lead to continued road hazards

From VDOT: Motorists should continue monitoring road conditions overnight and into the morning as extremely low temperatures may cause slick conditions. VDOTcrews and contractors continue to make progress treating and plowing roadways. Most major road conditions are minor with areas of snow, ice or slush to moderate with snow or ice on major portions of the roadway. Driving conditions remain hazardous in many areas. Low temperatures tonight will cause any remaining moisture on roadways to refreeze and create slick conditions. It’s best to stay off the roads through the weekend.

From State Police: Virginia state Police troopers remain busy this evening as the temperatures continue to drop and roadways remain frozen. Virginians are encouraged to avoid traveling overnight and on through tomorrow morning due to the continuing and very serious threat of black ice and treacherous road conditions. Any roads that thawed earlier today due to being cleared will refreeze tonight. Stuck, disabled vehicles continue to be the greatest problem on Virginia’s highways.

From the City of Roanoke: Significant progress has been made for snow removal on city streets. Most arterial streets are cleared and in good shape, with a few problem areas still being plowed. Snow removal crews are now transitioning to residential streets. Residents traveling on secondary streets are urged to use caution as some of the residential streets are still slick.

Snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Roanoke (airport) — 4 inches; Bedford — 7 inches; Fincastle — 5 inches; Rocky Mount — 7 inches; Christiansburg — 6 inches