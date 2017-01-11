Freedom First cuts ribbon on downtown space
The 112-year-old “State and City Building” on Campbell Avenue downtown has a new tenant – celebrated with a ribbon cutting today as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
Trump Calls Unsubstantiated Russia Allegations 'Nonsense'
WATCH: Mike Pence Calls Russia Allegations 'False and Unsubstantiated'
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Trump Sons Will Take 'Complete and Total Control' of Business
TILLERSON TUSSLE Clashes with Rubio over Putin at Senate hearing
'A MATTER OF JUSTICE' Sailor cites Clinton acts in request for Trump pardon
HANNITY Obama's farewell speech can't hide a terrible legacy
DUMB DIAL Drug bust after suspect texted meth order to cop
TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE Announces plan to hand control of business empire to his sons; names Veterans Affairs nominee