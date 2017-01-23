Flood warning in effect through afternoon in Roanoke Valley

From the National Weather Service:  A flood warning remains in effect until 5:00 pm EST for Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County.  200 pm EST, runoff from heavy rain during the morning continues to collect in area rivers and creeks, and has pushed several out of their banks, resulting in minor flooding. Some rivers that are experiencing minor flooding in spots are the Roanoke River, Catawba Creek and Mason Creek. Rivers in the warned area are expected to crest during mid afternoon, with water levels receding thereafter. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Catawba and Bent Mountain.

Obey all road closures and avoid driving in areas where water covers the road. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. The flow of water is extremely strong after heavy rain and can sweep children away. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1-(8 6 6) 215-4324.

