Flood warning in effect through afternoon in Roanoke Valley

A flood warning remains in effect until 5:00 pm EST for Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County. 200 pm EST, runoff from heavy rain during the morning continues to collect in area rivers and creeks, and has pushed several out of their banks, resulting in minor flooding. Some rivers that are experiencing minor flooding in spots are the Roanoke River, Catawba Creek and Mason Creek. Rivers in the warned area are expected to crest during mid afternoon, with water levels receding thereafter. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Catawba and Bent Mountain.