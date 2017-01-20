Executed man’s lawyers raise concerns about lethal injection

January 20th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Attorneys for a convicted killer executed in Virginia say they’re concerned his lethal injection caused a painful death.Ricky Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a three-drug injection. The 39-year-old was convicted of brutally killing a Richmond family in 2006.Gray’s attorneys said yesterday that officials have provided “no plausible explanation” for why the process of inserting the IV took about 30 minutes, which is longer than usual. They also questioned whether Gray was fully unconscious when the second drug was injected, noting that his head moved side to side after the so-called “pinch test.”A Department of Corrections spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to messages. She told The Richmond Times-Dispatch the delay was due to difficulty in placing the IV line in a vein.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test