Distillery owner seeks GOP nomination for Virginia governor

January 10th, 2017 | Written by:

Denver Riggleman

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Nelson County  distillery owner Denver Riggleman says he will seek the republican nomination for governor. Riggleman said in a news release late Monday that he wants to break up the “good ole boys system” in Richmond. Riggleman and his wife, Christine, own Silverback Distillery, a craft distillery in the Blue Ridge Mountains.Three candidates other candidates are running on the Republican side. Riggleman will host a campaign kickoff at Silverback Distillery on Saturday.Virginia’s governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, is barred from running again because of term limits.

