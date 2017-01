The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are riding a hot streak as they head into tonight’s home game against the Knoxville Ice Bears – the Dawgs earned 5 of a possible 6 points with two wins and an overtime loss last week. The Rail Yard Dawgs have beaten several of the top teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League lately – but head coach San Ftorek’s squad has not yet beaten Knoxville. Hear more from the coach below:

