Dawgs coach Sam Ftorek on team’s struggles – and Teddy Bears

December 16th, 2016 | Written by:

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will try to get off the “schneid” this weekend with two home games against Fayetteville tonight and tomorrow – the Dawgs have lost 7 straight. Coach Sam Ftorek says there’s a chance to lighten up tomorrow at the Berglund Center when fans toss new “teddy bears” on to the ice after the team scores its first goal. Dawgs players will help collect all those teddy bears tomorrow before the game resumes.

Play/Download News Clip

Click below to hear much more from coach Sam Ftorek during his weekly conversation with WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Play/Download News Clip

 

