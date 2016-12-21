Danny says goodbye to the “Mornin’ Thang” on K92
December 21st, 2016 | Written by: Ian Price
A longtime radio host is leaving Roanoke after 14 years of waking people up on a station aimed at young audiences. As WFIR’s Ian Price reports:
