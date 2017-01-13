Century Plaza looking better these days

The small “pocket park” on Church Avenue known as Century Plaza is looking better these days. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated worked with Roanoke City Parks And Recreation to remove old wisteria vines, add overhead string lighting and do some painting. Clark hopes the changes draw more people to Century Plaza – noting that some Roanokers aren’t even aware of the small urban park across the street from the old Fire Station Number One. Jamie Clark is with D-R-I:

