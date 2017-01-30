Boys & Girls names Roanoke City Council member to top post

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia has named a Roanoke City Councilwoman it’s new executive director. Michelle Dykstra comes to the organization with a strong background in leadership and non-profit development. Dykstra has been on Roanoke City Council since July 2016. Prior to winning a seat on Council, she managed the City Market Building. Boys & Girls Clubs focuses on afterschool programs – most often for children from lower-income homes.

