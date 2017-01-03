Botetourt Co. Sheriff: two teens responsible for dozens of Ashley Plantation vehicle break-ins

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s office says two 15-year-old boys are responsible for dozens of thefts from vehicles in the Ashley Plantation neighborhood. Items taken include firearms, GPS units, other electronics and cash. Investigators say they were led to the suspects by an alert parent who notified them of suspicious items found in the family’s home.

News release: Two fifteen year old male teens have been identified in a rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Ashley Plantation neighborhood off Roanoke Road. Prior to Christmas several neighborhood residents reported thefts to include two firearms, GPS navigational units, cash and other electronics. A short time later an alert parent notified investigators of suspicious items located in their home. During the days following investigators conducted additional interviews and have been busy locating additional stolen property and returning the items to victims. “Many of the victims had not reported thefts from their vehicles because of their busy holiday schedule and others had not even realized the thefts had occurred until investigators came to return property” said Sheriff Ronnie Sprinkle. The teenage boys told investigators they went through between fifty and seventy vehicles which were mainly unlocked. At the time of this release investigators are still working to identify additional victims and return unclaimed property. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator David W. Moyer at (540) 473-8230 or dmoyer@botetourtva.gov.