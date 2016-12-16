Authorities seek suspect in credit card fraud cases

From Lynchburg Police:The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a credit card fraud case that occurred on November 18 and 19. The first transaction occurred at Kmart in Lynchburg, where a watch was purchased by the suspect. The second transaction occurred in Roanoke the next day. The victim was still in possession of their physical credit card at the time of the fraudulent transactions. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Detective C. T. Davis at 434-455-6166, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.

