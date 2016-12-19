AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians to travel for holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – AAA is estimating that nearly three million Virginians will travel for the year-end holidays.That’s up more than 2 percent since last year. The group says it expects more Virginians to travel for the holidays this year than in any other year on record.AAA says more than 100 million Americans will travel for the holidays between Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Jan. 2. They’re expecting 1.5 percent more people nationwide to travel this year than last year.The group says more people are traveling thanks to rising incomes and lower gas prices.