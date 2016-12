The “21st Century Cures Act” signed into law by President Obama this week includes the highly-publicized “moonshot” for cancer funding – but mental health issues are also covered as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Play/Download News Clip



Hear much more below from Dr. James Rheinhard (speaking with WFIR’s Gene Marrano) about the 21st Century Cures Act and mental health:

Play/Download News Clip